Three Islands Sharks Swimming To College

By Published:

Savannah, GA -Three Islands Sharks put pen to paper to become college athletes. Justin Cave will play college ball at Georgia College and his teammate Hugh Durham will head to New York to play at Vassar College. 15 year gymnast Makayla Curtis will walk on the Nebraska’s gymnastics team. Curtis earned this opportunity while Islands didn’t have a gymnastics program. Cave and Durham were both part of the best Islands Basketball team that helped take the Sharks to their deepest playoff run in school history.

