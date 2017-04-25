Technology Tuesday: ‘Flying car’ makes debut

(CNN) – Larry Page’s long-rumored “flying car” project is finally ready for takeoff.

Kitty Hawk, a startup backed by the Google co-founder, unveiled its prototype for an “ultralight” aircraft that can take off vertically—as long as you are flying over open water.

In a demonstration shared online Monday, the Kitty Hawk Flyer is shown lifting off over a lake with the help of small propellers under its base.

The prototype looks less like a car than a jet ski with wings.

The flyer is expected to go on sale by the end of this year, and no price has yet to be announced.