St. Jude Dream Home: Funding research used around the world

The research conducted at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital made all the difference for a Georgia family affected by a rare form of cancer.

“He had started to have pain in his hip and we thought, ‘Well, he’s kind of a kid; it’s growing pains,’” said Jason Winkle about his now 11-year-old son Micah. The pain turned out to be a tumor in his hip and the diagnosis was Ewing Sarcoma.

It’s a rare form of bone cancer that shows up in fewer than 200 kids and young adults each year, according to St. Jude. To complicate matters, this Georgia family lived in China at the time and had only returned home for a visit.

“My job was in another country; our house was in another country; everything we owned was in another country. So, coming (to St. Jude) was like, we don’t have anywhere to really go through this so coming to Memphis and them providing the housing was huge,” Winkle said.

Families never get a bill from St. Jude — not for housing, food, travel or treatment.

“We could focus on helping him get better and not worried about how are we going to pay for everything,” Winkle said.

But perhaps more importantly, St. Jude offered treatment they couldn’t find anywhere else.

“Because St. Jude does clinical trials, Micah was on a clinical trial when we first got here and he responded very well,” Winkle said.

So well, that two years after the fight began, Micah is cancer-free.

“We’ve loved our time here and are grateful for everything that St. Jude has done for us,” Winkle said.

Ground-breaking discoveries made at St. Jude are shared freely so that kids all over the world can benefit from the research.

“So kids all over the world are being helped by what goes on in this place,” said Winkle. “Not only is it helping Micah and other families that are actually here, but it’s just such a broad spectrum of people that can be helped.”

That’s the fact Jason Winkle hopes will inspire everyone to support St. Jude programs like the dream home being built in Pooler.

“We’re so grateful for programs like this where people can be involved and just support the mission of St. Jude,” Winkle said.

Winkle said Micah’s treatment would have cost about $1.5 million to date. St. Jude has become such a big part of their lives, they relocated to Memphis.

“We’re still four years away from when the doctors say he’s cured,” Winkle said.

In the meantime, Micah has scans every three months — precautions that will take place at St. Jude, where his cancer battle began.

“The same doctors who have looked at his scans up until now are the same ones that will be looking at his scans in the future so we feel confident that they know Micah and his history and they’re part of his story,” Winkle said.

To reserve your ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home online, click here.