Social gathering saves puppies lives

SAVANNAH, Ga.- Saving the lives of puppies through a monthly launch party is the worthy cause that drew a large crowd to the Gingerbread House Tuesday night.

And one of those puppies was on display to show how your donations help.

Imagine Pet Rescue is housing more than 40 dogs, including the eight dogs rescued from the Effingham hoarding situation.

“Imagine Pet Rescue takes in many medical needs dogs. Last year, or vetting alone was over $172,000,” Cindy McManus, with Imagine Pet Rescue, said. “So, all the money that we take in, any proceeds that we get, donations, go towards saving more dogs that potentially need medical help.”

The Gingerbread House launch party helped the organization raise more than $800 for the charity and pounds of dog food for the puppies.

If you couldn’t make it out and would like to donate, just visit their website here.