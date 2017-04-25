Savannah History Museum to Participate in Collections Assessment for Preservation Program

SAVANNAH, GA – April 25, 2017 – Savannah History Museum announces that it is one of 75 institutions from across the country selected to participate in the inaugural year of the Collections Assessment for Preservation (CAP) program.

Administered by the Foundation of the American Institute for Conservation of Historic and Artist Works, CAP assists museums in improving the care of their collections by providing support for a conservation assessment of the museum’s collections and buildings. A team of two preservation professionals will spend two days surveying the site and meeting with staff before preparing a comprehensive report that will identify preventive conservation priorities. The assessment report will help the museum prioritize its collections care efforts in the coming years.

Savannah History Museum expects the program to be a first step in the next phase of its collections care work. “This grant will help Coastal Heritage Society ensure that Savannah History Museum, along with all of the museums we manage, maintain the highest standards in collections care,” said Sandra Baxter, Chief Executive Officer at Coastal Heritage Society. “The preservation of the precious historic objects that we are stewards of is always a priority and we are very pleased and grateful that the Foundation of the American Institute for Conservation of Historic and Artist Works is supporting this important endeavor.”

The CAP program is administered by FAIC through a cooperative agreement with the Institute of Museum and Library Services, a federal grant making agency that supports museums and libraries.

About Coastal Heritage Society

The mission of Coastal Heritage Society is to provide educational experiences to the public through the preservation and presentation of the historic cultural resources in coastal Georgia and adjacent regions. Coastal Heritage Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation founded in 1975 which operates five historic museums including Georgia State Railroad Museum, Savannah Children’s Museum, Savannah History Museum, Old Fort Jackson and Pin Point Heritage Museum.

About FAIC

FAIC, the Foundation of the American Institute for Conservation of Historic & Artistic Works, supports conservation education, research, and outreach activities that increase understanding of our global cultural heritage. Learn more about FAIC at www.conservation-us.org/foundation.

About IMLS

The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) is celebrating its 20th Anniversary. The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and approximately 35,000 museums. Our mission is to inspire libraries and museums to advance innovation, lifelong learning, and cultural and civic engagement. Our grant making, policy development, and research help libraries and museums deliver valuable services that make it possible for communities and individuals to thrive. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.