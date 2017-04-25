Savannah Forward needs input to guide city’s future direction

(SAVANNAH) A new initiative to plot the future course for the Hostess City is launched in the shadow of City Hall, as leaders gather to unveil Savannah Forward. Mayor Eddie DeLoach, members of City Council and City Manager Rob Hernandez made the announcement in Johnson Square, unveiling the first phase of developing a strategic plan for the city. “The problem is, for the most part, we don’t have a clear strategic direction for this government as an organization, meaning day-to-day organization, that closely aligns resources and their individual performance, to the ultimate outcome. That’s what Savannah Forward is hopefully going to address.” said Hernandez.

The plan begins with stakeholder input from residents, business owners, and even tourists. Mayor Pro-tem, Carol Bell says a strategic plan based on citizen’s input will tell city leaders where to delegate resources.” So we are not just haphazardly buying properties and, ah, doing things based on a whim…but there’s a plan, a very strategic, a very organized, and a very structured plan for us to expend resources.” Bell said. Hernandez says such a plan will go a long way in keeping Savannah out of the red. “Our current spending forecasts does not match our planned revenues going into the near term future.” said Hernandez. The ideas that will provide the foundation of the plan will come from people and not politicians, making city government work better without making it bigger. “For too long we have tried to be everything to everyone.” said Hernandez.

Meeting to gather input will be held in every district in the city. This first phase of Savannah Forward is not free, there is a $103,000 dollar price tag in consulting costs attached according Hernandez. The city’s strategic initiatives manager, Liz Taschereau says when the meetings are over, the actual crafting of the plan will begin. “All of the input and information will be analyzed and put into, um, information for the Mayor and council members .” Taschereau said. The first Savannah Forward meeting will take place in District 1 at the Godley Station school, from 6 – 8 p.m. on May 15th.

http://www.savannahga.gov/savannahforward