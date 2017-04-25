Our Hometown: Musical Salute honors longtime radio host Lester White

For more than 35 years, his voice has been heard over the airwaves as host of E93’s Gospel with Lester radio show.

This weekend, Savannah’s own, Lester Lec’k White, will be honored during a musical salute featuring songs from the 70s, 80s, and 90s- performed by some of our area’s most recognized voices.

There will also be a special guest performance by Stellar Award Winning Artist, Lucinda Moore.

The concert gets underway Sunday, April 30 beginning at 5 pm, at St. Paul CME Church at 1601 Barnard Street.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call: (912) 961-9000.