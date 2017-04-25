Manager: Gregg Allman is at home in Savannah, not hospice

(WSAV)- Despite rumors, Gregg Allman’s manager denies reports that the musician has entered hospice. A comment was posted yesterday on Allman’s Facebook page stating that the rocker was resting at his home in Savannah—not hospice.

The Facebook post reads: A message from Gregg: “Hey everyone. I just wanted y’all to know that I’m currently home in Savannah resting on my doctor’s orders. I want to thank you for all the love that you are sending. Looking forward to seeing everyone again. Keep Rockin’ “

Allman, 69, is known to have suffered a number of health issues in recent years, including a liver transplant. Last month, he cancelled all 2017 tour dates citing undisclosed health reasons.

The musician first came into the spotlight for his work with the legendary Southern rock Allman Brothers Band–a group he co-founded with his late brother Duane. He went on to enjoy a successful solo career as well with hits like 1973’s “Laid Back” and 1987’s “I’m No Angel.” His latest solo release was in 2015 with a live album titled, “Live: Back to Macon, Ga.”