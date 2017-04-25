Local leaders share visions for Coastal Empire fairgrounds

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The conversation continues for the fate of the Coastal Empire fairgrounds.

On Tuesday night Savannah neighbors in the Feiler Park, Tatemville and Sylvan Terrace along with the general public have been invited to take part in a town hall meeting hosted by Alderwoman Estella Shabazz.

The crux of the meeting with be a discussion around the future of the Coastal Empire fairgrounds.

Since the fair held its final year at the current location in November, the grounds have been on hold.

The City of Savannah completed the multi-million dollar purchase of the 66 acres back in August.

In March Savannah City Council voted to take 15 acres and put it up for sale to the public.

It was then Georgia State Representative Craig Gordon saw an opportunity.

“I think it would help increase the amount of volume of film and television we have missed out on in the past,” Gordon said.

As WSAV reported in March, Gordon has proposed to bring in a production studio into that designated area of the grounds. Gordon is the CEO of Aeroscope Studios.

“You have a resource on industry coming into town with a negative carbon imprint that creates hundreds of jobs,” he said.

Alderwoman Shabazz says she’s a fan of the plan.

“Sounds really good, sounds really good, but right now it’s an idea,” she said.

To her investing in the future of the land and local job is key.

“It will increase in revenue, increase in property values and increase in generational wealth,” she said.

At tonight’s meeting Shabazz is set to hear and talk about proposals for other uses of the land including a grocery store, park and municipal buildings.

WSAV will bring you a recap of the meeting tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.