Georgia Ports Authority honors 100 Administrators

A “thank you” can go a long way in engaging your employees.

Great work and dedication was honored today at the Georgia Ports Authority.

The GPA is shining a bright light on its administrative professionals this week.

I was honored to help celebrate administrative excellence as their guest speaker.

My talk focused on how “Shift Happens” in all aspects of our lives.

For these professionals they’ve seen positive shifts at GPA.

“This is a great company work for. It’s growing. It’s the talk of Savannah the talk of Georgia.

I just love my job. I love what I do. It’s a challenge every day,” explains Mary Lloyd.

The Admins say there’s a special appreciation to work in a place where people truly care.

“It’s a good place to go…a good place to work, and they treat you very good here at the port and we have a lot of good decent benefits”, explains Mitchell Hodge.

The GPA is celebrating the excellence of more than 100 administrative professionals this week.

Advertisement