Garden City Housing Team: Improving the community one home at a time

One local non-profit is revitalizing, restoring, and rejuvenating the Garden City community, one home at a time.

The Garden City Housing Team serves low income residents by repairing their homes, landscaping and yard work, and providing information that will help them have a better quality of life.

Jessica Auner is a member of the team. She has information on two upcoming fundraisers that will raise money for future projects.

For more information, email: gardencityhousingteaminc@gmail.com

Visit their page on Facebook here or check out their website: gardencityhousingteaminc.com