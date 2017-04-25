UPDATE: Victim identified in early morning shooting in Cuyler-Brownville

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers are investigating the shooting of Raynard Williams, 19, on Tuesday, April 25 in the area of 38th and Bulloch Streets.

At about midnight, Williams was found on a porch in the 2200 block of Ogeechee Road.  Investigators spoke to Williams and he provided little information about the shooting.

Williams injuries are non-life threatening.

There were several ShotSpotter calls in the area and a possible crime scene was located near 38th and Bulloch streets.

This does not appear to be a random shooting.  The actual circumstance leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

