Driver critically injured in single car crash on I-516

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD):  Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers responded to a report of an crash on eastbound I-516 near the Ogeechee Road Exit, at approximately 8:27 p.m. on Apr. 24. A car left the roadway and struck a tree.

Christopher Covington, 30, was travelling east on I-516 and lost control of his vehicle . The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree in the wood line.  Covington received critical injuries from the crash.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

