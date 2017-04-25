Community concerned for coastal fairgrounds future

SAVANNAH, Ga. – News 3 is learning more about what’s to come of those coastal fairgrounds in Tatumville.

Two proposals were flaunted in front of community members Tuesday night at the town hall meeting for 15 of those 67 acres of land.

But, Alderwoman Estealla Shabazz wasn’t able to go into detail as the city is still in the beginning stages of decision-making.

We do know one of those proposals is a film studio, which the Tatumville community is okay with, but they want more than just economic development.

“We do want recreation, but we also want a mini police station, we also want a library,” Dr. Betty Jones, the neighborhood president of Feiler Park, said. “Those are some of the suggestions that have come up. And to have a place not just for the youth. I know when we talk recreation most of the time we think youth, but yes we want a lot of things for our youth. But we also want things for our seniors especially since this is a senior community.”

Even though the community is okay with the studio they are concerned about the traffic and those who live nearby.

And city officials didn’t answer many of those questions or concerns since they say they’re not 100% sure what will come of that property.