Commemorative Air Force Fighters and Bombers Tour comes to Savannah

History will come alive this weekend as three iconic World War II aircraft make their way to Savannah, April 28 – 30.

The Minnesota Wing and the Dixie Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) will bring a B-25, “Miss Mitchell”; a P-51, “Red Nose”; and an SBD-5 Dauntless dive bomber to the SheltAir FBO at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

The CAF will offer once-in-a lifetime rides in all three restored WWII aircraft.

Col. Larry Utter and Col. Dean Butler talk about the 6-stop tour that commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid over Japan.

For more information, visit: dixiewing.org/tour2017