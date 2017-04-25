Body of missing Appling County man found, murder investigation underway

By Published:

Appling County (WSAV) – Authorities say a murder investigation is underway in Appling County, after a man reported missing last week has been found dead.

Authorities tell us the body of 67-year-old Rodger George Cason Sr. was found earlier today in some woods at the Bullard Creek Wildlife Management Area.

According to investigators, Cason’s truck was recovered at Deens Landing in Appling County Saturday afternoon.

Appling County Mark Melton says the case is being treated as a murder, until his office is told otherwise.

If you have any information, call the Appling County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 367-8120.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s