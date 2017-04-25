Body of missing Appling County man found, murder investigation underway

Appling County (WSAV) – Authorities say a murder investigation is underway in Appling County, after a man reported missing last week has been found dead.

Authorities tell us the body of 67-year-old Rodger George Cason Sr. was found earlier today in some woods at the Bullard Creek Wildlife Management Area.

According to investigators, Cason’s truck was recovered at Deens Landing in Appling County Saturday afternoon.

Appling County Mark Melton says the case is being treated as a murder, until his office is told otherwise.

If you have any information, call the Appling County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 367-8120.