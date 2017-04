SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Jill Johns is a two year breast cancer survivor. She turned her experience into a way to help others who are also past treatment and readjusting to their new normal.

Now she’s been recognized by SCORE and is in the running for a $25,000 prize to help her business grow.

Jill Johns International LLC in Statesboro provides interactive workshops and retreats to help cancer survivors feel strong, healthy and newly-inspired.