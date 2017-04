Marshpoint Elementary- it’s time to ‘Rise Up!’

Students there are in for a special treat!

Today, Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon will visit the school to meet and take pictures with the students who were named winners of Assignment #1 in the Atlanta Falcons Green Team Recycling Program.

It’s designed to recognize Elementary and Middle Schools throughout the state for their recycling efforts.

In addition to the one hour visit from Freddie – the school will receive a $500 grant!