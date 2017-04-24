Metro investigates shooting on East 42nd Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMP) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are investigating the shooting of Rashawn Nix, 34, on Sunday, April 23 in the 1100 block of East 42nd Street.

At about 6:20 p.m., Nix arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. Investigators spoke with him there and Nix gave a possible incident location of East 42nd Street.

Nix suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The actual circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912-525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.