Get your tickets NOW for Bourbon & Bowties and help Royce Learning Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Here’s your chance to help hundreds of local folk who learn a little differently. The Bourbon & Bowties fundraiser at the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum is Thursday, April 27th. There is music, food, bourbon, wine, cigars, an auction and so much more.

Proceeds benefit The Royce Learning Center which helps the community through its four programs:

Chatham Academy – Savannah’s only school for children with Specific Learning Disabilities.

Royce Collegiate Institute – A gap year program designed for students transitioning between high school and collegiate or vocational endeavors.

The Tutoring Center – The only tutoring center in Savannah offering one-to-one tutoring specifically designed for the student.

Adult & Community Education – Designed for adult learners of all ages and abilities seeking to enhance their literacy skills, or prepare for GED, ASVAB, College, or other credentials/certifications.

Visit RoyceLearningCenter.org.