The Georgia Historical Society (GHS) joins more than 100 historical organizations around the country in supporting a campaign focused on the importance of teaching and learning history.

GHS recently re-released a short video entitled, “We Believe,” which takes a look at the mission of the Georgia Historical Society and how it has influenced education and research for nearly two centuries.

GHS President and CEO, Dr. W. Todd Groce, tells us why the study of history is more important now than ever.