Athens, GA -The University of Georgia officially cuts ties with freshman offensive lineman D’Ante Demery after he was arrested on simple assault and trespassing charges. Reports say Demery grabbed a woman by the back of her neck. The 6’5″, 315 lbs offensive lineman was one of six lineman that signed with UGA this season. Demery was a participant in Georgia’s Spring Game on Saturday and was set to start classes in June. Now he will not be allowed to enroll in Georgia for classes this fall.

