Drug trafficking suspect arrested in Hardeeville

Hardeeville (WSAV) – Multiple agencies collaborated to help get an alleged drug trafficker off the streets.

Authorities say 31-year old James Ward of Bloomingdale was arrested Friday, April 21st in Hardeeville. We’re told Ward is being charged with trafficking crystal meth and at the time of his arrest, was also in possession of marijuana and fentanyl. Ward was also wanted for being a fugitive from justice. He is being held at the Jasper County detention center awaiting a bond hearing.

Hardeeville Police, Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Bluffton Police, and Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team all helped bring James Ward to justice.