Driver charged in fatal moped crash

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMP) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers responded to a report of an crash on Highway 204 near the Forrest River Bridge, at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Apr. 22. A car collided with a moped.

Ambalal Patel, 64, was travelling west on Highway 204 on his moped. Christina Ortiz, 44, drove up behind him and collided with the moped. Patel succumbed to his injuries from the crash.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to the scene.

Ortiz was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and following too closely.

This investigation is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s