Driver charged in fatal moped crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMP) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers responded to a report of an crash on Highway 204 near the Forrest River Bridge, at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Apr. 22. A car collided with a moped.

Ambalal Patel, 64, was travelling west on Highway 204 on his moped. Christina Ortiz, 44, drove up behind him and collided with the moped. Patel succumbed to his injuries from the crash.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to the scene.

Ortiz was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and following too closely.

This investigation is ongoing.