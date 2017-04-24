Despite alcohol ban, Tybee Island draws bigger crowds during Orange Crush

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. – Spring break for many means a trip to the beach and spending time with friends.

For many college aged students, spring break is synonymous for Orange Crush, a decades long Tybee Island tradition.

2017 marked a change for the present and future of the event. In March Tybee Island City Council passed an ordinance that included no alcohol consumption in public places including beaches, parks, sidewalks and streets for the two weekends that Orange Crush fell on for the calendar year, April 14-16 and April 21-23.

On Monday Tybee Police released its crime numbers for the second weekend.

31 people were arrested which is down from more than 50 in 2016. Nine of those arrests come from felony arrests including a large drug bust containing pills, cash and a gun recovered during the arrest. Police told WSAV there were other cases of drug busts including marijuana and other “exotic” substances.

Despite the alcohol ban, the island saw larger crowds than 2016. Police recorded 12,000 cars on the island on Saturday up from 8,500 in 2016.