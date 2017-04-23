Volunteer day held for Bulloch veteran building his home from the ground up

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – In a News 3 follow up, a Bulloch County man has spent nearly twenty years building his retirement home all by himself.

This weekend his coworkers stepped in and made some major progress.

What would normally take Mr. Bowen months worth of work to get done was all done in just one day. That’s one day closer for him to move in to his dream home here in Bulloch County.

For the first time ever, someone else is hard at work building this little blue home along Old Highway 46.

“Well honestly this is probably one of the most fulfilling projects we have done to date,” says Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association chapter commander Robby Thompson.

The home is Gerald Bowen’s. He’s 73 and started it when he was in his fifties. Nearly a year ago his co-worker Melvin Hooker found out about the project and offered to help.

“Gerald is the epitome of what a combat veteran can do and him building this house and as sturdy as it is, he’s done an amazing job. I’m just glad we can help him with the finished product,” says Thompson.

Robby Thompson is with the local Combat Vets Association who has joined the local Home Depot where Bowen works to help this build.

“It’s a lifesaver when we can get that many people together and create such an atmosphere as this it’s just a wonderful feeling on that,” says Bowen.

This day it is drywall for the ceiling and dining room, but for Bowen he sees more than that. He sees the work that would have taken him the entire summer to do on his own.

“It’s a very intensive operation on the ceiling, it take a lot of time and if I would have to do this by myself it would take me months and months and months,” Bowen says.

Bowen has done everything else leading up to this day to get his dream home where it’s at. Now with poor health, his friends are picking up that strong will and perseverance he’s had through it all.

“We’ll finish it up, we’re not leaving until it is finished and move him in. A matter of fact I even have somebody who wants to give him some furniture so we’re moving right along,” says Hooker.

The project is set to be done come September, that’ll be twenty years since Bowen applied for the build. The volunteers hope to get it done in the next two months.

“It’s just a real blessing is all I’ve got to say,” says Bowen.

More work still needed to be done they still need a professional drywall-er to finish the sheet-rock around the house, but they still want to beat Mr. Bowen’s deadline and have him in here before September, even before the summer is out. You can reach out to Team Depot at 770-313-7115.