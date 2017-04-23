Georgia Southern Tops National Champions

Conway, SC – Georgia Southern Baseball downed Coastal Carolina 7-6 Saturday to even the weekend series at one game each. The Eagles took the lead five time and saw Coastal Carolina even the game four times en route to the 10 inning victory. Mason McWhorter drove in the go ahead run in the 10th as the Eagles held on for the victory. The Eagles and Chanticleers return to the diamond on Sunday at 1 p.m. for the rubber match of the series.

