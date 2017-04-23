Birthing giraffe becomes cash cow for tiny zoo

By Published:
In this photo provided by Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April licks her new calf on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Her birth was broadcast to an online audience with more than a million viewers. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

April the giraffe has become a cash cow for a tiny zoo in rural upstate New York, thanks to a livestream of her pregnancy and birth that has enthralled viewers around the world.

Owners of the Animal Adventure Park won’t say exactly how much they’ve pulled in from all the April-related ventures, but marketing experts who specialize in viral internet campaigns conservatively estimate the haul in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Those ventures include the Toys ‘R’ Us-sponsored stream, a Gofundme campaign, monetized text messages, a clothing line, and the sale of T-shirts, caps and fuzzy toys.

Park owner Jordan Patch says the proceeds will be divided among park improvements, a contribution to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation and a fund to help local children with unexpected medical expenses.

