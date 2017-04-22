Burglar steals $2500 dollars from popular Hilton Head beach shop on Easter morning

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WSAV) – A burglar stole $2500 dollars from a popular beach shop on Hilton Head Island Easter morning and the owner says whoever it was seemed to be familiar with the shop.

Surfs Up sits right on North Forest Beach Road in the tourist hot spot Coligny Beach.

“During the summer we have a lot of customers, a lot of young teenagers, a lot of people coming through here every day,” said owner Steve Maleh.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, a man broke into one of the windows in the back of the shop.

“They climbed up through the window, pushed in all the boxes, and actually cut themselves in the window,” said Maleh.

Maleh installed four cameras in the store in the previous years and every camera picked up a man wearing a white ball cap and gloves.

First hitting the retail register….

“We typically close the registers at night but the manager was not here that day and the money was left in the register,” said Maleh, “The individual knew how to open up the register here by pressing a couple of buttons on the register without having to make a sale.”

He then attempts to open the register in the ice cream shop…”But he was pressing the wrong buttons, and tried a couple of times to open the register, and this camera here caught him opening the register,” Maleh said.

And he says the most suspicious part… “There are 27 windows all around the building and 24 of them are boarded up from the inside and so you technically can’t get in unless you knew that it was these 3 windows that had access to the back stock room…”

Which leads him to believe this was not an entire stranger to Surfs Up.

“Investigators came, they checked everything out, they took the blood samples, from the window from the glass and hopefully we can catch this guy,” Maleh said.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the burglar, you can call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.