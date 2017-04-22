Alcohol or not, Orange Crush sees large crowds

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WSAV) – A ban on alcohol and loud music did little to keep party-goers from taking to Tybee Island for this years Orange Crush.

We talked to many beach goers who were upset with the ban. Hundreds still crowded the beach and Tybee strip for the party. Tybee PD credits the ban, for the most part, keeping arrests few during the day.

“I definitely think the alcohol ban has kept things down usually this time on an average Saturday people are fairly well intoxicated this time on the beach but right now with the crowds we are dealing with it pretty good,” says Tybee Police Chief Bob Bryson.

Tybee Police do not have final numbers for citations or arrests at this time. Chief Bryson does believe the volume of visitors for this years beach bash was larger in years past, however his office did seem to have fewer alcohol related crimes committed.