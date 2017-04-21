Underway, Orange Crush and alcohol restriction

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. – The Tybee Island alcohol and amplified music restriction is in full force.

That started at midnight Thursday night and some party goers said they had no idea.

There are a few signs along Highway 80, but party goes News 3 spoke to from Atlanta said they still had no idea about the ban.

Several people were out on the beach Friday in preparation for the big Orange Crush bash on Saturday.

What most of them don’t know is they could be served at least a $200 fine if they’re caught with booze or playing amplified music.

This is an effort to reduce violent crimes that have happened at the event in the past.

Even though the ban is out some said they’ll still go to the beach, but now be a little more cautious.

“But we’re still going to have fun and do everything in moderations and stuff,” Dwayne Williams, a party goer from Atlanta, said.

Police enforcement also has increased like every other year. State and local officers have been seen on the streets and beach to make sure no one is violating the ordinance put in place this weekend.

One officer has a few words of advice if you plan on heading that way Saturday and Sunday.

“Be safe, have a good time, follow the rules, obey the law set by the city council and the mayor and everything will be fine,” Skylar Strickland, with the Tybee police department, said.

Again, fines are at least $200 if police find you with booze.

Tybee and Savannah-Metro officers along with the Georgia State Patrol will be out here this weekend.

The ban lasts until Sunday night.