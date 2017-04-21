Susan G. Komen Survivor Reception

A motivational boost for breast cancer survivors ahead of tomorrow’s Komen Savannah Race for the Cure.

They were honored with a special reception in Ellis Square this evening.

Each survivor was escorted on stage by marines to their share survivorship story.

Journeys that serve as an inspiration to keep fighting and fundraising for a world one day without breast cancer.

The race is tomorrow morning.

Registration will be at 6 a.m. in Ellis Square.

A survivor processional will happen at 7:45.

The walk starts at 8:15, and the 5k will start at 8:30.

Even if you haven’t registered event organizers say to get out there with them and have fun.

All money raised stays in our community to help women who do not have insurance and for research.



Advertisement