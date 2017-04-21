Say it loud! Savannah Spoken Word Festival returns for 11th year

It’s one of the Coastal Empire’s premier festivals- with a goal of entertaining and educating the public about the art of spoken word.

Monday, April 24, the Savannah Spoken Word Festival returns for its eleventh year with six days of open mics, poetry slams, artist showcases, and more!

Click ‘play’ to hear Justin ‘Soul Quest’ Toney and Anthony ‘Jive’ English talk about the evolution of the art in Savannah.

For more information on events, venues, and tickets, visit the Savannah Spoken Word Festival 2017 Facebook page or call  (912)-244-0779.

