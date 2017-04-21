Prince fans to mark anniversary of music superstar’s death

By Published: Updated:
Prince
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 1985 file photo, Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. A year after Prince died of an accidental drug overdose, his Paisley Park studio complex and home is now a museum and concert venue. Fans can now stream most of his classic albums, and a remastered "Purple Rain" album is due out in June 2017 along with two albums of unreleased music and two concert films from his vault. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing, File)

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) – Prince fans will mark the anniversary of his sudden death by gathering at Minnesota sites made famous by the “Purple Rain” superstar.

Paisley Park, the suburban Minneapolis recording complex where Prince lived, will be the epicenter of events celebrating his life and music. It was a year ago Friday that Prince was found dead at Paisley Park of an accidental painkiller overdose.

Paisley Park opened as a museum in October. The four-day “Celebration 2017” features performances by former Prince bandmates and panel discussions.

First Avenue, the downtown Minneapolis nightclub featured in Prince’s hit 1984 movie “Purple Rain,” is hosting dance parties Friday and Saturday night.

Several landmarks in Minneapolis will be bathed in purple lights. Commuters will see a visual moment of silence on digital displays at Metro Transit stations.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s