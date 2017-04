SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For the last three years Debbie Brannigan and the folks with the Soul Proprietors Film Competition have highlighted local businesses giving back to our community, teaming them with film crews to tell their stories.

This year the Maven Makers and Team Tytan took home the top film award.

Somewhere Pictures and The Sentient Bean took the second place prize and Ardsley Park Productions and Green Truck rounded out the competition.

Visit SoulProps.com to see the films.