Man accused of killing his twin brother in Port Wentworth

Port Wentworth (WSAV) – Authorities say a dispute between identical twin brothers turned deadly in Port Wentworth.

Officers responded to an emergency call at a home in the Rice Creek subdivision just before 6:00 Thursday night.

We’re told 32-year-old Brenton Harry surrendered to officers and was taken into custody. His brother, Trenton, was found shot to death in the home.

The Port Wentworth Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Port Wentworth Police at (912) 964-4360.