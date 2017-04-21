First Tee and Cranford Hollow team up for Grand Opening of new Lowcountry facility

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The First Tee youth golf organization has been changing lives in the Lowcountry for the last three years. This weekend they open their brand new multi-use recreational facility and Hilton Head Southern Rock band Cranford Hollow is playing the show.

First Tee of the Lowcountry is hosting the Community Grand Opening on Sunday, April 23rd from 2-5 p.m. Come out for to enjoy the facility, disc golf demo’s, fishing, golf demo’s and music by Cranford Hollow. Food and beverage will be available for purchase from Local Pie.

The 13 acre Joseph B. Fraser Golf Learning Center at 151 Gumtree Road next to the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island. There is a six-hole par-three walking course, a nine-hole disc golf course and a fishing pond with platforms.

Visit http://www.thefirstteelowcountry.org/ for more information or on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FirstTeeoftheLowcountry. To play call 843.686.2680