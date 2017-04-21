Extreme Flooding in Oklahoma

Chief Meteorologist Kris Allred

Turn around, don’t drown.

Dangerous driving conditions were seen across central Oklahoma on Friday.  Officials say a semi-truck overturned after the driver drove into high water.

The strong water flowing across the road picked up the truck and swept it into a ditch.

Officials say the truck was carrying oil field drilling chemicals, and it’s unknown if those chemicals spilled into the water.  It’s also unknown if there were any injuries.

Besides the flash flooding with rain totals ranging from two to six inches, there were damaging winds and hail reported.

 

 

