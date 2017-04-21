UPDATE: Deputy, officer shot; suspect killed in Hardeeville

By Published: Updated:

Hardeeville, S.C. (WSAV) – The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies and a Hardeeville police officer have been shot and injured.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Smith is reportedly in critical condition at Memorial Hospital in Savannah. He’s been with the office for two years and he is in his 30s. Hardeeville Sergeant Kelvin Grant is also in critical condition. Grant has been with the department since 2010 and he is in his 40s. At last report, they were both stable.

The man who authorities say shot them was shot and killed by officers.

This happened on Sanders Road in Hardeeville after authorities received a call about a domestic situation.

Both the officer and the deputy were wearing bullet-proof vests at the time.

 

