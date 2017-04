Savannah, GA (WSAV) If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation and needs help, here are some resources for you:

Safe Shelter 24-hour crisis line: 912-629-8888

SC Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault hotline: 800-868-2632

Hopeful Horizons 24-hour crisis line: 800-868-2632

Crisis Text Line 24 hours: Text “HOME” to 741741