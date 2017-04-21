Armstrong State University Police Chief Fired

Savannah — (WSAV)

More Fallout from the planned merger of Armstrong State and Georgia Southern Universities. News 3 has learned their long time police chief at ASU has been fired.

Chief Wayne Wilcox told News 3 he was given no legitimate reason why he was fired. He served as police chief for the past 8 years. Wilcox says he was informed by Vice President Chris Corrigan that he was being fired. Wilcox says he and Corrigan have had their differences in the past, but he says he is disappointed he’s being kicked out of the university after 8 years.

Wilcox implemented a unique program called the Cyber Forensics Division which involves the forensic examination of computers and cell phones.

We asked Corrigan about the firing. He had no comment.

We also asked President Linda Bleicken about it and about the future of the forensics division. She told News 3 the situation would be addressed at another time.

Wilcox says he’s now considering all options before deciding how to move forward.