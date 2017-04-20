UPDATE: 17-year-old arrested for sexual assault in St. Helena Island

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s Officers arrested 17 year-old Darryl Bradley for Tuesday’s St. Helena Island burglary and sexual assault. Investigators met with a Beaufort County Magistrate yesterday evening and obtained warrants for his arrest for Burglary 1st Degree and Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree. After obtaining the warrants, they were able to locate him outside of a residence on Saturn Circle, St. Helena Island and arrested him without incident.

Bradley is currently being booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center. In the event Bradley is charged additionally in connection with Tuesday’s incident, information will be released at that time.