Sources: Fox News payout to O’Reilly will be tens of millions of dollars

By Published: Updated:
Bill O'Reilly
FILE - In this April 6, 2016 file photo, Bill O'Reilly attends The Hollywood Reporter's "35 Most Powerful People in Media" celebration in New York. O'Reilly has lost his job at Fox News Channel following reports that five women had been paid millions of dollars to keep quiet about harassment allegations. 21st Century Fox issued a statement Wednesday, April 19, 2017, that "after a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

(CNN) – Bill O’Reilly will be paid tens of millions of dollars on his way out of Fox News.

“It is a staggering amount,” said a source personally involved in the exit maneuverings.

21st Century Fox and O’Reilly’s representatives will not acknowledge the existence of a payout. A confidentiality agreement limits what the two sides can say.

 

But two well-placed sources confirmed to CNNMoney that O’Reilly does have a parachute. That’s because O’Reilly signed a new contract right before being ousted.

The two sources, who spoke independently of one another, said the new contract was worth about $25 million per year.

(Previous news reports have pegged O’Reilly’s past contract at $18 to $20 million a year.)

O’Reilly commanded a higher sum for obvious reasons: he dominated the ratings and helped Fox News deliver record profits for its parent company.

The two sources also said the contract extended through the next presidential election, meaning it was set to expire either at the end of 2020 or sometime in 2021.

However, O’Reilly will not be paid the entire amount he was owed, one of the sources said.

Fox incorporated language in the new contract that gave the network some “outs.”

Roger Ailes, on the other hand, was paid the entire remainder of his contract when he resigned under pressure last summer. Ailes, the founding CEO of Fox News, was accused of harassment by Fox employees.

Ailes was paid more than $40 million on the way out. He recently bought a $36 million oceanfront home in Florida.

As for O’Reilly, the sources declined to say exactly how much money he will receive. But regulatory filings may drop some hints in the coming months.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s