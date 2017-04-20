Social media threats warn of Columbine-style attacks on Atlanta schools

This comes on the 18th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting massacre. Twelve students and one teacher were killed, dozens more injured.

GWINNETT COUNTY SCHOOLS

One of the threats found circulating on social media targeted Sweetwater Middle School in Gwinnett County. It threatened a Columbine school style massacre.

A similar threat was sent to Lanier Middle School. Here’s a statement sent to families from the principal :

I am writing to share with you that we are aware of social media chatter that is circulating regarding a threat toward our school. We do know the origin of this chatter. It appears to have stemmed from a discipline

situation that we investigated yesterday. I want to assure you that this incident was immediately investigated and appropriate disciplinary action was taken with the student. That said, a number of rumors began and have

spread across social media. Unfortunately, these types of social media rumors can be very disruptive to a school community. Again, I want to reassure you that we have fully addressed this matter.

As you know, providing our students and staff with a safe school community is a priority. I know this is a priority we all share. As always, I thank you for your continued support of our school and students.

On Thursday, Gwinnett Police said they are aware of the threat and will increase security checks at the school and surrounding area.

HENRY COUNTY SCHOOLS

Another post warned Hampton High School students not to go to school on Thursday.

John Hardin, spokesperson for Henry County Schools said police are investigating the matter, “They believe they have identified the source of the threat.”