Search for owner of toy monkey left in SC airport

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Spartanburg International Airport is asking for your help to reunite a stuffed monkey with its owner.

The monkey was found Tuesday April 11.

The airport says the monkey has been hanging out customer service desk and has become their unofficial mascot.

They posted a picture of the monkey to Facebook.

“Do you know this monkey? Our little friend was left in the airport terminal recently and we think he/she may be missed. If you’re missing your monkey please call Customer Service 864-877-7426.