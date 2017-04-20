Our Hometown: Savannah Spoken Word Festival returns April 24 – 29

It’s one of the Coastal Empire’s premier festivals… created to entertain and educate the public about the art of spoken word.

In conjunction with National Poetry Month, Spitfire Poetry Group presents the Savannah Spoken Word Festival 2017- Monday, April 24 through Saturday, April 29.

Enjoy 6 days– jam packed with open mics, poetry slams, artist showcases and more!

For more information on events, venues, and tickets, visit the Savannah Spoken Word Festival 2017 Facebook page or call (912)-244-0779.