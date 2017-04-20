Last killer whale born at SeaWorld

By Published:
In this image provided by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment orca Takara helps guide her newborn to the water's surface at SeaWorld San Antonio, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in San Antonio. The company based in Orlando, Fla., announced the birth Wednesday. (Chris Gotshall/SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment via AP)

MIAMI (AP) – The last killer whale has been born in captivity at a SeaWorld park. The birth at the San Antonio, Texas, theme park comes a year after SeaWorld’s decision to stop breeding orcas.

The company based in Orlando, Florida, said the calf was born Wednesday afternoon. It’s the last in a generation of whales bred in confinement.

The mother, 25-year-old Takara, was already pregnant when SeaWorld announced in March 2016 it had stopped breeding its orcas, following years of animal rights protests and declining ticket sales. Gestation for orcas lasts about 18 months.

Veterinarians haven’t yet determined whether the calf’s male or female. SeaWorld’s chief zoological officer, Chris Dold, told The Associaetd Press that calf and mother were swimming calmly after a smooth labor.

SeaWorld says both appear healthy.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s