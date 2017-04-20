GA girl found, alleged abductor still on the run

Atlanta (WSAV) – Atlanta Police say they have found a 12-year-old girl that state officials issued a Levi’s Call for earlier this week.

They tell us Arasley Jimenez-Vasquez was not injured and appears to be in good health. She is currently with investigators who are trying to determine the circumstances around her disappearance.

Meanwhile, authorities are still searching for her alleged abductor Armando Aguilar. He may be traveling in a white 2009 Ford Econoline with the license plate number QFD 5854. If you see the vehicle or Aguilar, call 911 immediately.