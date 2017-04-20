FUGITIVE FILES: Burglary and Theft Suspect on the Loose

Police says a man with a criminal history of theft and burglary is at it again.

“He pawned it off like it was his,” said SCMPD Detective Rodney Cooper.

That’s what detective say Darrius Hay did just last week on the Southside, right after he stole the things he wanted to sell.

“He entered a residence stole several items then took those items to a local business and pawned those items, deceiving the business as if they were his own property,” said SCMPD Detective Rodney Cooper.

Hey is now wanted for burglary and theft by deception.

He is 5’6″ 150 lbs, with a scar on his right cheek below his eye.

Darrius lives and hangs out on the Southside of Savannah. Last time police saw him he was in the Suburban Lodge off Abercorn street.

If you can help find Darrius Hey, call Savannah-Chatham Metro Police or make an anonymous call right away to Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Remember if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

While Darrius Hey may not be violent, detectives say he is still dangerous.

“There’s no need for anyone else to feel victimized by someone who goes in their home and takes away that feeling of safety they have.”