Celebrating community builders: United Way HandsOn Savannah to recognize outstanding volunteers

April is National Volunteer Month. Next week, United Way HandsOn Savannah will celebrate outstanding community volunteers during its 38th annual awards ceremony.

In 2016, United Way HandsOn Savannah mobilized more than 4,700 volunteers from local companies, civic clubs, schools, and other organizations. Volunteers collectively gave over 48,000 hours of service- which adds up to more than $1 million!

Click ‘play’ to hear Rebecca Pierson discuss the importance of volunteerism.

About United Way HandsOn Savannah Volunteer Awards Celebration:

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

11:45 am – 1 pm

Savannah Station, 601 Cohen St., Savannah, GA 31401

$25/person; $250 for a table of 10

Purchase tickets at www.uwce.org